ICTSI chairman and President Enrique K. Razon Jr. said the company remains focused on expanding its global terminal network, strengthening capacity, and investing in long-term sustainable growth following the company’s strong first-half 2026 performance.

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) posted a 20% increase in net income attributable to equity holders to $898.89 million in the first nine months of 2026, supported by higher operating income and contributions from newly added terminals.

The port operator’s revenue rose 24% to $2.90 billion from $2.34 billion a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) climbed 21% to $1.87 billion.

Excluding a nonrecurring charge related to the sale of Yantai International Container Terminal in China, net income would have increased 22% to $913.59 million. Diluted earnings per share also rose 21% to $0.442 from $0.365.

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ICTSI handled 12.11 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the period, up 13% from 10.69 million TEUs in the same period last year.

The increase was mainly driven by the addition of Durban Gateway Terminal in South Africa and Batu Ampar Container Terminal in Indonesia, alongside improved trade activity in Asia and the Americas.

However, excluding the contributions of the two new terminals and the discontinued Yantai operation, consolidated container volume would have grown by only 0.1%.

ICTSI Chairman and President Enrique K. Razon Jr. said the company recorded double-digit growth in volumes, revenues and earnings, with newly added terminals contributing to its performance.

“Our diversified portfolio continues to provide resilience in a more challenging operating environment,” Razon said.

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He added that the company remains focused on integrating new terminals and expanding capacity across its network.

“Disciplined capital allocation and operational execution remain central to delivering sustainable value for our shareholders,” he said.

In the third quarter alone, net income increased 15% to $308.90 million, while revenue rose 19% to $984.05 million. EBITDA climbed 15% to $635.74 million.