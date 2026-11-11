(November 06 2026) Aerial view of the farm in Barangay San Mateo, Arayat, Pampanga. The Department of Agriculture proposed a P61.99 billion El Niño mitigation program, which includes ₱6.2 billion already released under UPLIFT/fuel subsidies for farmers, fisherfolk, and truckers. Lawmakers have also urged the swift release of additional billions (such as a ₱14-billion preparedness push and a separate ₱3-billion request for irrigation). | Photo by Analy Labor

El Niño has inflicted P9.99 billion in agricultural damage and losses nationwide, wiping out nearly 290,000 metric tons (MT) of farm production and raising fresh concerns over domestic food supply as the Philippines braces for prolonged dry conditions through the first half of 2027.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported Wednesday that the weather phenomenon has affected 324,327 farmers and damaged 323,419 hectares of farmland across 16 regions, with production losses reaching 288,424 MT.

The mounting losses threaten to deepen pressure on the agriculture sector, already struggling with rising production costs, volatile farmgate prices, and extreme weather that have weakened farmers' capacity to sustain output.

Rice production is projected to fall to approximately 18.6 million MT this year, down roughly one million MT from 2025, while corn output is expected to decline by another 500,000 MT.

The DA attributed the projected declines to a combination of El Niño, higher fertilizer and fuel costs, severe flooding, and unstable farmgate prices that have influenced planting decisions and reduced cultivated areas.

Of the reported El Niño-related losses, rice accounted for 108,881 MT, equivalent to 1.12 percent of the government's second-semester production target of 9.7 million MT.

Corn losses reached 161,166 MT, representing 1.83 percent of the annual production target of 8.8 million MT.

The figures underscore growing risks to domestic food production as the country faces the prospect of an extended dry spell.

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Citing the latest outlook of the state weather bureau PAGASA, the DA said a very strong El Niño is expected to persist until the first half of 2027 and could peak before the end of this year.

To cushion the impact, the government has deployed P18.64 billion in initial interventions, including P10.82 billion in production support and P6.26 billion in financial assistance benefiting more than 2.69 million farmers and fisherfolk.

Another P703.06 million has been released in crop insurance indemnification to 77,522 affected farmers, alongside irrigation assistance, livestock distribution and cloud seeding operations.

Despite the prolonged dry conditions, the DA said water levels across major dams remain generally stable, with all reservoirs above their respective low water levels.

The agency said it would continue monitoring drought-prone agricultural areas and implementing measures to protect production and farmers' livelihoods.