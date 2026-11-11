Corporate lawyer takes stand as Sara defense opens case

Corporate lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay took the stand as the defense's first witness on the 42nd day of Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, addressing allegations linking two companies to Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio.

Punay, 41, serves as in-house counsel for GenCorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corporation, positions she has held since 2022.

A lawyer with 15 years of experience, Punay previously worked at PhilHealth. Her responsibilities include handling legal inquiries, assisting in litigation and accessing corporate records.

Punay said she has no personal or professional relationship with Duterte and was subpoenaed to testify about the alleged connections between the vice president, Carpio and the two companies.

Presented by defense counsel Justin Gular, Punay was expected to discuss the companies' legal engagements and business operations.

The defense also sought to establish through her testimony that Duterte is neither a stockholder, officer nor director of either company and has made no capital contributions to them.

During the proceedings, prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan questioned whether Punay had been authorized through a board resolution by either company to testify on its behalf, particularly regarding the alleged links to Duterte and Carpio.

Presiding Officer Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the Senate would allow Punay to testify under oath in her capacity as a lawyer.