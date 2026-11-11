Six suspected members of a robbery group targeting convenience stores were arrested near the Laguna-Batangas boundary following a four-hour police pursuit that began in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, authorities reported Wednesday, 11 November.

Central Luzon police director Brig. Gen. Jess Mendez said the operation was launched after armed suspects allegedly robbed an Alfamart branch in Barangay Pambuan around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 10 November.

Police said the suspects tied up store employees before taking their valuables and approximately P35,000 in sales proceeds.

The group then fled toward Peñaranda-Gapan Road, prompting a pursuit by police officers.

Investigators reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the convenience store and cameras along the suspects' escape route to identify and track their vehicle.

The pursuit ended near the boundary of Alaminos, Laguna, and Santo Tomas City, Batangas, where police intercepted the suspects.

Mendez said authorities recovered four firearms, the alleged stolen cash and vehicle license plates believed to have been used to evade detection.

Police identified the suspected group leader as Janmar Ricafranca, who allegedly has two outstanding arrest warrants for carnapping and robbery in band.

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The identities of his companions were still being verified.

Mendez said the group was suspected of involvement in other convenience store robberies in Rizal and parts of Central Luzon.