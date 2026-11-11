Cianne Dominguez shares pain of feeling second best at home

Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 3.0 housemate Cianne Dominguez became emotional as she opened up about a painful experience within her family, admitting that she sometimes feels she receives less attention and affection from her mother compared to her siblings.

During an emotional confession inside the PBB house, Cianne revealed that although she deeply loves her mother, there are moments when she cannot help but feel that her siblings are being favored.

“Love ko po si Mama, pero may mga moments lang talaga na feeling ko hindi pantay yung love na na-receive ko compared sa mga kapatid ko. Feel ko lang na may favoritism,” she shared.

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Cianne explained that even simple requests, such as asking her mother to prepare a particular dish, sometimes leave her feeling overlooked when similar requests from her siblings are granted more easily.

“Yung willing gawin yun para sa iba kong kapatid, pero kapag sa akin, parang kailangan ko pang sabihan, kailangan ko pang i-demand,” she said.

The young housemate admitted that these experiences have left her longing for a stronger sense of belonging and equal treatment at home.

Despite her emotional struggles, Cianne emphasized that she does not harbor resentment toward her mother.

“Pero hindi naman po ako nagtatanim talaga ng sama ng loob. Naiintindihan ko naman po yun. Nasa-sad lang ako, hindi ko lang mapigilang ma-hurt,” she confessed.

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Her heartfelt revelation highlighted the emotional struggles that children can experience when they perceive differences in how affection and attention are expressed within their families.