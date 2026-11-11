Cebu Pacific’s newly arrived Dreamer Plane became the world’s most-tracked aircraft on flight-tracking platform Flightradar24, drawing global attention to the Philippine aviation industry as the airline marked its 30th anniversary.

The Airbus A321neo arrived in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Hamburg, Germany, on 8 November. Its special livery, commissioned from Cebu-based art duo Happy Garaje, transforms the aircraft into a flying showcase of Filipino aspirations and Cebuano creativity.

Cebu Pacific formally unveiled the aircraft during a celebration at its headquarters in Pasay City on 10 November, featuring live music, games and a tribute to the airline’s Cebuano roots.

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CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer Xander Lao said the aircraft represents the airline’s three-decade effort to make air travel accessible to more Filipinos.

“The Dreamer Plane is a celebration of that progress, but also a reminder that there are still so many more dreams to help take flights as we continue connecting people to new places, experiences, and opportunities,” Lao said.

The aircraft’s design features the Dreamer Girl, a character representing the desire to travel and explore, alongside illustrations inspired by Cebu’s cultural heritage, including puso, mangoes and a guitar.

A boy riding a bicycle pays tribute to the vision of the late John Gokongwei Jr., whose ambition laid the foundation for the airline. Meanwhile, 53 stars across the aircraft’s upper section represent the cities and municipalities of Cebu.

Its colors — sky blue, ocean blue, sunny yellow and tropical green — reflect the airline’s identity and the destinations it serves.

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Happy Garaje also signed the aircraft’s landing gear during the unveiling, marking the collaboration behind the special livery.