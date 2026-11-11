Bea Millan-Windorski brings Inabel to the Miss Universe stage

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski brought a touch of Filipino elegance to Puerto Rico as she attended the delegates’ welcome dinner for the 75th Miss Universe competition at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar.

On the third day of pageant activities, the Philippine representative turned heads in a custom Inabel creation by Filipino fashion designer Anthony Ramirez, highlighting the beauty of indigenous textiles and the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The sophisticated ensemble featured intricate bugle beadwork, delicate pearl embellishments, and a striking coral-inspired brooch, reflecting the Philippines’ deep connection to the sea while celebrating the craftsmanship of local artisans.

Also read Cianne Dominguez shares pain of feeling second best at home

Combining traditional weaving techniques with contemporary fashion, the outfit presented a modern interpretation of Filipino identity on the international stage.

The stunning look was styled by Perry Tabora, with assistance from Kris De Leon, while Gem Carl Orpilla captured the beauty queen’s appearance through digital photography.