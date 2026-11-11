Atasha Muhlach denies Jacob Ang romance, puts career first

Atasha Muhlach, still no boyfriend since birth

Atasha Muhlach is putting an end to speculation surrounding her love life, making it clear that her friendship with Jacob Ang has never developed into a romantic relationship.

The 23-year-old actress and television host addressed the persistent rumors during TV5’s “Tara Sa Paskong Kapatid” Thanksgiving Party in Taguig City where members of the entertainment press asked about her rumored relationship with the youngest son of business tycoon Ramon Ang.

Speculation about the two intensified following reports suggesting that they had secretly dated before eventually going their separate ways.

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However, Atasha was quick to dismiss the claims, emphasizing that there was never a romance to begin with.

“Friends lang po. Friends lang po talaga,” she told reporters.

The daughter of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez also addressed questions about their previous public appearances together, including her attendance at the May 2026 wedding of Jacob’s sister, Carmela Ang.

Despite the attention surrounding their friendship, Atasha insisted that their relationship has remained unchanged.

“Ah, no, no po. Ever since po, very good friends lang,” she clarified.

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Her statements also reinforced what she has consistently maintained about her personal life: she remains single and has never experienced having a boyfriend.

While many young celebrities are open about their romantic relationships, Atasha appears perfectly comfortable taking a different path, choosing to devote her time and energy to building her career in entertainment.

When asked whether she was ready to entertain potential suitors or explore the possibility of falling in love, her answer was straightforward.

“Hindi po, work lang po. Work lang talaga. Focus lang po ako sa work.”

For Atasha, romance can wait as she continues exploring opportunities in television, theater, and other entertainment projects.

The young star is preparing to resume her regular hosting duties on the long-running noontime program “Eat Bulaga!” following her successful stint as the lead performer in “Bongga Ka Day! The Annie Batungbakal Musical.”

Her theater experience has further showcased her versatility as a performer, adding another achievement to her growing entertainment career.

Meanwhile, the TV5 Thanksgiving celebration brought together network executives, television personalities, and performers, including Enrique Gil and cast members of “Mommy Guard” and “The Good Doctor.”

The gathering also featured musical performances from the “Eat Bulaga!” hosts, Pops Fernandez, and other Starworx artists.

As Atasha prepares for another busy chapter in show business, she is making one thing unmistakably clear: her friendship with Jacob Ang should not be mistaken for a love story.

And when it comes to matters of the heart, the young actress is in no hurry to change her relationship status.