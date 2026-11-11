ASEAN delegates’ convoys to use EDSA bus lanes

The EDSA bus lanes will be shared with convoys carrying delegates to the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, with traffic authorities implementing stop-and-go measures to keep buses moving while allowing foreign dignitaries to pass.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Ramon Illagan said the arrangement was necessary to accommodate the size and composition of the convoys expected to use the major thoroughfare during the Nov. 16 to 18 summit.

“We have to accommodate po kasi yung convoy ng ating mga delegates. So, kung yung bus lane ho na one lane lang po yung gagamitin nila, hindi ho natin maa-accommodate yung composition po ng convoy,” Illagan said.

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Illagan said buses would also use the shared lane, while traffic personnel would manage their movement to prevent them from obstructing the delegates' convoys.

The ASEAN lane will be used exclusively by summit delegates and buses, while private vehicles will continue using the other lanes of EDSA.