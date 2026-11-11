Angelina Jolie makes Filipino flight attendant’s day

Filipino Flight Attendant Ken Ortega gets Angelina Jolie to sign his phone

A Filipino flight attendant experienced a once-in-a-lifetime surprise when Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie became a passenger on a flight he was working on.

Cabin crew member Ken Ortega could barely contain his excitement as he shared his memorable encounter with the Academy Award-winning actress through a Facebook post.

“DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?! Still processing the fact that Angelina Jolie became a passenger on a flight I was in!” Ken wrote.

The flight attendant described Jolie as even more beautiful in person, praising her kindness, elegance, and graceful demeanor.

He was particularly impressed by how the Hollywood star maintained eye contact while speaking with him, making their brief conversation even more special.

Despite feeling starstruck, Ken managed to introduce himself and tell Jolie how much he admired her performances in popular films such as Tomb Raider, Salt, and Maleficent.

“Hi I’m Ken, one of you crew for today, I watched Tomb Raider, Salt, Maleficent and lots of your other movies.. it’s amazing to see you in person..” he recalled telling the actress.

According to Ken, Jolie responded with a warm smile and thanked him for his kind words.

The encounter left him so overwhelmed that he admitted he nearly cried. He even considered asking the Hollywood icon for a photograph but apparently held back.

For Ken, the unexpected opportunity to personally meet and speak with one of Hollywood’s biggest stars turned an ordinary working day into an extraordinary experience.

“This flight was definitely one to remember!” he happily shared.