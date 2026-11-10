Thousands affected by NAIA flight delays
Thousands of passengers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City have been experiencing delays in their flight arrivals and departures early Tuesday morning.
According to the NAIA Operations Center report, the disruption began around midnight after a flight from Iloilo arrived at NAIA Terminal 2.
Several domestic and international flights at NAIA Terminal 1 are currently affected, with around 25 delayed arrivals and departures recorded so far.
At Philippine Airlines (PAL), around 20 flights were delayed, including 12 arrivals and eight departures. Meanwhile, a flight from San Francisco, California was delayed for up to six hours.
The disruption has also affected flights from Saudia Airlines, Air India, and Japan Airlines.
The airport management clarified that the delays have no connection to the upcoming ASEAN Summit to be held in the country.
"It was reported that the successive technical problems experienced by Philippine Airlines flights were just a domino effect.