PNP tells cops’ spouses, partners: Speak up against abuse, misconduct

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and internal discipline, encouraging police personnel and their families to report misconduct and grievances to help strengthen public confidence in the organization.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the organization remains open to reports of physical and psychological abuse, including complaints against police officers raised by their spouses or partners.

The initiative is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., through the guidance of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to strengthen accountability in government service.

“We view their willingness to speak up as an important step toward accountability and meaningful reform. The PNP must be a safe space for those seeking justice, regardless of whether the complaint involves a member of our own organization,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief assured complainants that reports would be received and subjected to proper investigation, whether the allegations involve violations of police policies or existing laws.

He also encouraged complainants to fully document their allegations to help authorities establish the facts and determine the appropriate course of action.

Nartatez noted that police personnel and their families play a crucial role in helping the organization identify problems that might otherwise go unreported. He said the growing willingness of individuals to approach police leadership directly reflects confidence that their concerns will be heard and addressed.

“Do not allow fear or the position of your partner in the organization to silence you. Your safety and dignity come first, and the PNP is committed to receiving your complaint, protecting your rights, and ensuring that allegations are investigated fairly,” he said.

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To reinforce the policy, Nartatez directed all regional and unit commanders to strengthen complaint channels so police personnel, spouses and partners can report alleged abuse and misconduct without unnecessary barriers.

He also instructed concerned units to act promptly on complaints involving physical and psychological abuse, ensuring that allegations are properly documented, assessed and referred for investigation.

Nartatez emphasized that accountability begins within the organization, adding that credible complaints provide an opportunity to correct wrongdoing, protect victims and uphold the standards expected of every police officer.