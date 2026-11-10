Megarollback sa langis, hatid-ginhawa sa mga motorista

(November 06 2026) Few vehicle were seen gas up at the Gas Station along Edsa in Quezon City, on Friday, November 6, 2026. Department of Energy (DOE) announce that based on the first four days of trading this week, estimated pump price adjustments on Tuesday next week, Gasoline: Rollback of around ₱14 per liter Diesel: Rollback of around ₱5 per liter and Kerosene: Rollback of around ₱5.20 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor