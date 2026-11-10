Home / Dyaryo Tirada / Megarollback sa langis, hatid-ginhawa sa mga motorista DYARYO TIRADA Megarollback sa langis, hatid-ginhawa sa mga motorista Michael Pingol · 10 November 2026 · 11:16 AM PHT · 1 MIN READ
(November 06 2026) Few vehicle were seen gas up at the Gas Station along Edsa in Quezon City, on Friday, November 6, 2026.
Department of Energy (DOE) announce that based on the first four days of trading this week, estimated pump price adjustments on Tuesday next week, Gasoline: Rollback of around ₱14 per liter Diesel: Rollback of around ₱5 per liter and Kerosene: Rollback of around ₱5.20 per liter. Photo/Analy Labor
Malakihang rollback sa presyo ng mga produktong petrolyo, ipinatupad simula ngayong Martes, Nobyembre 10.
Bumaba ng ₱18.80 kada litro ang presyo ng gasolina, habang ₱4.10 kada litro naman ang ibinawas sa diesel at ₱3.60 kada litro sa kerosene.
Ayon sa Department of Energy (DOE), mananatili ang mga bagong presyo hanggang Nobyembre 16.
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Ipinaliwanag ng DOE na bunsod ang malaking pagbaba ng presyo ng langis ng pagluwag ng tensyon sa pagitan ng Estados Unidos at Iran, gayundin ng pagbuti ng pananaw sa suplay ng langis sa pandaigdigang merkado.
Tiniyak din ng ahensya na sapat ang suplay ng mga produktong petrolyo sa bansa, na katumbas ng halos 50 araw na konsumo.
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