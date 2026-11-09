NGCP advances battery storage ahead of El Niño

Battery storage initiative aims to ease power supply constraints, strengthen grid reliability and prepare for the possible impact of El Niño in 2027.

An aerial view shows an electrical substation alongside solar panel installations. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is advancing Project Airbag, a battery energy storage initiative designed to strengthen grid reliability, ease electricity supply constraints and prepare for the possible impact of El Niño in 2027.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) is advancing its Project Airbag battery energy storage initiative to ease pressure on the country's electricity grid and prepare for possible power supply constraints associated with the El Niño phenomenon extending into 2027.

In a statement on Monday, 9 November, NGCP said the project would deploy battery energy storage systems capable of storing available electricity and releasing it during periods of high demand, temporary supply shortages and grid disturbances.

The initiative is intended to provide immediate support to the Visayas grid, where tight electricity supply conditions have been aggravated by simultaneous generator outages.

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NGCP said battery storage could respond more quickly to short-term grid requirements while additional power generation facilities and transmission infrastructure are being developed.

The company emphasized, however, that the project would not eliminate the need for additional dependable generating capacity.

The planned deployment also extends beyond the Visayas as NGCP prepares for the possible impact of El Niño on hydroelectric power production, particularly in areas dependent on rainfall and reservoir levels.

Battery systems could store electricity during periods of greater supply, including daytime solar generation, and release the stored energy during evening demand peaks or when hydroelectric output declines.

NGCP said the initiative would also strengthen the transmission system's ability to accommodate renewable energy and distributed electricity sources, including rooftop solar installations, embedded generation and other emerging technologies.

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The company added that strategically located battery storage facilities could improve grid reliability, maximize existing transmission infrastructure and support the country's long-term energy security.

The project remains subject to applicable regulatory processes.

NGCP reiterated that battery storage would complement, rather than replace, the construction of additional power plants necessary to meet the country's increasing electricity requirements.