The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) plans to collect rainwater from flyovers and Metro Rail Transit (MRT) structures as part of efforts to conserve water ahead of a potentially prolonged El Niño, an agency official said on Monday.

The authority is considering installing catchment systems on the downspouts of flyovers and MRT posts and distributing rainwater collection containers to schools and government offices, said Atty. Victor Nunez, director of the MMDA's Traffic Discipline Office.

“One of the plans is to put rainwater catchments on the downspouts of flyovers and MRT posts,” he said.

The collected water could be used for watering plants and other purposes that do not require potable water, helping reduce demand for treated water supplies.

Nunez said the MMDA would also adjust working conditions for its traffic personnel to reduce their exposure to extreme heat.

Starting January, the agency will introduce a summer uniform consisting of short-sleeved T-shirts and implement 30-minute water breaks earlier than usual, he said.

The breaks will be staggered so that personnel can take time away from the heat without leaving traffic posts unattended.

“Hindi lahat sabay-sabay. Kapag magkakasabay sila sa area, ang kalahati, 30 minutes, para may maiwan pa rin na naka-fixed post,” Nunez said.

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The MMDA is also reaching out to private companies to encourage workers to stay hydrated, particularly those assigned to outdoor duties, as prolonged exposure to heat increases the risk of dehydration and related illnesses.

The agency will likewise position tow trucks along major roads and thoroughfares to quickly remove vehicles that overheat and break down, preventing them from adding to traffic congestion.

Nunez said accredited towing operators would be placed on standby to respond to such incidents.

“Dapat naka-antabay sila at naka-pre-position sa mga malaking kalsada at mga main thoroughfares,” he said.