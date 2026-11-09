Former Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0 Big Winner Caprice Cayetano welcomed adulthood in style as she celebrated her 18th birthday surrounded by family, friends, and some of the biggest names in Philippine entertainment.

Held at Shangri-La The Fort, the glamorous affair brought together elegance, youthful energy, and unforgettable moments under the theme “Club Caprice.”

Celebrity event stylist Gideon Hermosa created a spectacular setting filled with colorful floral arrangements and artistic decorations, providing a stunning backdrop for the milestone celebration.

Caprice commanded attention in a sparkling white gown featuring intricate embellishments and dramatic sculptural details.

Among the personalities who joined the festivities were Heart Evangelista, John Prats, Jillian Ward, Sofia Pablo, Charlie Fleming, and Heath Jornales.

One of the evening’s most talked-about moments was Caprice’s dance with Heath during the traditional 18 tulips segment. The two shared a charming moment on the dance floor, delighting guests as Heath twirled the debutante before they continued dancing together.

Beyond her birthday celebration, Caprice has plenty to look forward to in her entertainment career.

Following her appearance in You’re My Favorite Song alongside Heath, Marco Masa, and John Clifford, the young star is preparing for another milestone with her upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry, Amir, scheduled for release this December.