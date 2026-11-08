Indigenous groups form watchdog to monitor implementation of IPRA

BAGUIO CITY — Indigenous peoples (IPs) organizations, networks, legal institutions, human rights and civil society groups, academic and research institutions, and advocates have agreed to form a watchdog to ensure that indigenous communities benefit from the provisions and protections of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act (IPRA) of 1997.

The groups convened in Baguio City to establish the FPIC Watch-Philippines network, affirming that the rights of indigenous peoples to their ancestral domains, lands, territories, and resources, as well as their right to determine their own path of development, are inherent, collective, and non-negotiable.

The newly formed network emphasized that indigenous peoples have the right to self-determination and to give or withhold their Free, Prior, and Informed Consent (FPIC), as recognized under the IPRA and the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The groups stressed that consent is genuine only when given freely, without coercion, manipulation, or intimidation, and is based on adequate, accessible, and culturally appropriate information.

Member organizations and individuals committed to monitoring FPIC processes affecting ancestral domains and providing support to affected communities. They also pledged to document violations, irregularities, and rights concerns, and pursue accountability by engaging relevant government agencies, corporations, and investors through evidence-based legal and policy analysis.

One of the convenors said he was moved by the account of an indigenous participant during the network's formation, who remarked: “Hindi naman para sa among mga katutubo ang FPIC kundi para lang sa mga negosyo.”