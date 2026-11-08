Farmers' group takes over P80-million irrigation project in Pangasinan

NIA turns over the rehabilitated P80-million Pacalat Communal Irrigation System in Mangatarem, Pangasinan, benefiting 616 farmers and 600 hectares of farmland.

MANGATAREM, Pangasinan — A farmers' association has taken over the management of the rehabilitated Pacalat Communal Irrigation System, an P80-million project expected to improve water delivery to 600 hectares of farmland.

The National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Region I turned over the irrigation system to the Seven Barangays of Mangatarem Irrigators Association Inc. during a ceremony in Barangay Pacalat on 5 November.

The project is expected to benefit 616 farmers from Pacalat, Malibong, Bunagan, Maravilla, Maravilla Arellano Extension, Calvo, and Torre 1st.

Rehabilitation works included upgrades to the diversion dam, installation of new sluice and intake gates, canal lining, and construction of other supporting structures.

NIA officials said more reliable irrigation could help farmers increase agricultural production and better manage climate-related risks, including the potential effects of El Niño.

NIA Administrator Eduardo “Eddie” Guillen said the agency is prioritizing irrigation facilities designed to withstand changing climate conditions.

Regional Manager Geffrey B. Catulin emphasized that reliable water delivery is essential to improving harvests, while association president Virgilio Dancel Jr. welcomed the project as continued support for the farming sector.