Viral today is a provocative online post by Miss Earth Philippines 2025, Joy Barcoma: “What if pasok sa PBB house mga tatakbong president sa 2028 para malaman talaga natin ugali nila?”

True enough, every Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) season, Filipinos are all out! Viewers conduct rigorous background checks, chemistry tests, and psychological breakdowns over every word, reaction, and side-eye.

Ironically, we hold television contestants to higher moral standards than the people sitting behind government seals.

"Magpakatotoo!" is the ultimate mantra for Kuya, the housemates, and the millions watching at home. When a housemate crosses the line, fans are quick to demand a forced eviction. Meanwhile, calling for the impeachment of a politician with questionable fund use feels like an uphill battle.

Why is it so easy to cancel a reality show participant, yet so difficult to hold elected officials accountable?

The answer lies in systemic realities. Political patronage runs so deep that it blinds collective wisdom. Furthermore, the hunger and financial need that cash temporarily relieves during election season weigh heavier than the genuine intentions of those running with pure motives.

As a digital-native country topping global social media usage charts, the younger generation is deeply immersed in influencer culture. It is no wonder that the dream of many to become a PBB housemate and break into show business often overshadows traditional, nation-building careers.

Voters assume that because a candidate's name is established on screen, their character has already been exposed. But the truth is, the "character reference" voters rely on is often just the television or film roles those celebrities played, rather than who they are in reality.

The result? More actors on the political stage.

But maybe—just maybe—the PBB house could really bring out the best and worst in presidential candidates, because inside the house, they are all equal, deprived of their machineries to communicate with the outside world, and watched by cameras 24/7.

Well, if an online conference has already driven a high-ranking official to speak her mind in uncontrolled rage, what more could an intimate setup like Kuya's house bring out? Imagine sharing a bedroom, a dining table, a sofa, household chores, and weekly tasks with your political enemy. How would they react?

At the end of the day, it is a tragic irony that we can only crack jokes about an imaginary television show because our actual political reality is far worse. Rooted in generations of political dynasties, our web of corruption is so complex that quick, reliable investigations and genuine accountability feel impossible.

So yes, “What if…?”

What if the Philippines finally had a clean government?

What if our farmers were paid the wages they rightfully deserve?

What if we didn't have to struggle through EDSA traffic?