Dennis Trillo calls out party company over insensitive Jennylyn Mercado tabloid prop

Dennis Trillo calls out Party Magic over its use of a tabloid clipping featuring his wife, Jennylyn Mercado, as a child, as a prop at a children’s party.

Dennis Trillo called out a children’s party entertainment company after discovering that it had used a tabloid clipping featuring his wife, Jennylyn Mercado, as a child, as part of its party setup.

The actor took to Facebook to air his frustration after his attempts to contact the company reportedly went unanswered.

"Hindi ko lang mapigilang mag react dito, tutal ayaw niyo sumagot sa tawag ko…sige dito tayo mag usap," he wrote, sharing a reel showing the tabloid headline.

Trillo then identified the company as Party Magic and questioned why it had chosen to use the particular clipping for a children’s party.

"Party Magic, bakit niyo naman napiling gamitin ito mismong kopya ng tabloid na ito? Sa theme ng children’s party pa ha? Paki paliwanag please."

The actor clarified that the child featured in the headline about alleged abuse was none other than Mercado, making the use of the clipping particularly distressing for their family.