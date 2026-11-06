OCD to oversee fund utilization and rehabilitation projects across five provinces

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins local government officials during the ceremonial turnover of disaster rehabilitation assistance at Malacañan Palace on 5 November 2026. CALABARZON LGUs are set to receive P425 million to support recovery and reconstruction projects.

CALABARZON — Local government units across Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon are set to receive a combined P425 million in disaster rehabilitation and recovery assistance from the national government to help rebuild communities affected by recent calamities.

The allocation forms part of the Disaster Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Assistance Program (DRRAP), with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Executive Secretary Ralph Recto leading the ceremonial turnover at Malacañan Palace on Thursday, 5 November.

According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) CALABARZON, the assistance will benefit eligible LGUs affected by the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon and Tropical Cyclones Luis, Maymay and Neneng in 2026.

In Batangas, beneficiaries include the provincial government and the municipalities of Lian, San Jose, Nasugbu, Agoncillo, Balayan, Bauan and San Nicolas.

Cavite's recipients include the provincial government, the cities of Trece Martires and Imus, and the municipality of Naic.

The provincial governments of Laguna and Quezon are also included, along with the Quezon municipalities of Polillo and Alabat.

In Rizal, the provincial government, Antipolo City and Rodriguez municipality are among the beneficiaries.

The financial assistance is intended to support the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, rehabilitation of essential facilities and implementation of priority recovery projects in disaster-affected communities.

OCD CALABARZON, through its Recovery and Rehabilitation Management Section, will provide technical assistance to recipient LGUs to ensure proper fund utilization and compliance with requirements before projects are implemented.

The agency will also monitor project implementation, assess progress and help address issues that could delay rehabilitation efforts.

Nationwide, the Marcos administration has approved approximately P8.6 billion in disaster recovery assistance for 306 LGUs affected by calamities between 2024 and 2026.

The President also warned local officials against corruption, ghost projects, kickbacks and substandard rehabilitation works involving recovery funds.