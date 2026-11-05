Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) recorded a net income of P17.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in its leasing and hospitality businesses and steady contributions from property development.

The company generated P109.2 billion in revenues from January to September. Third-quarter revenues reached P34.2 billion, while net income stood at P6 billion, holding steady quarter-on-quarter.

“Our continuous goal is to build a more resilient ALI with more diversified revenue streams, focusing on our recurring income base,” Ayala Land President and CEO Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista-Dy said. She added that the company remains focused on expanding its leasing business, maintaining discipline in residential development and strengthening its balance sheet.

Property development revenues reached P57.6 billion during the nine-month period, while sales reservations totaled P77.7 billion, equivalent to average monthly sales of P8.6 billion. New residential launches included succeeding phases of Sereneo in Nuvali and South Palm Grove in Lipa, Batangas.

The Leasing and Hospitality businesses posted an 8-percent increase in revenues to P37.8 billion, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization from recurring income operations accounting for 55 percent of the company’s total, up from 44 percent a year earlier.

Shopping center revenues rose 10 percent to P18.2 billion, while office revenues reached P9.4 billion. Hospitality revenues climbed 20 percent to P8.9 billion, and warehouse and cold storage operations generated P1.3 billion, up 12 percent.

Ayala Land spent P53.1 billion on capital expenditures as of September, down 19 percent year-on-year. It also reduced total debt by P8.4 billion in the third quarter, improving its net gearing ratio to 0.78 times.