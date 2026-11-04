San Pablo Seminary priest appointed as PNP MIMAROPA regional pastoral officer

Rev. Fr. Jayrom D. Ramirez brings his priestly ministry to the men and women of the police force

Rev. Fr. PCpt. Jayrom D. Ramirez, a San Pablo Seminary alumnus from the Class of 2008, has been appointed as the new PNP MIMAROPA Regional Pastoral Officer. He will provide spiritual guidance and pastoral support to police personnel in the region.

SAN PABLO CITY, LAGUNA — Rev. Fr. PCpt. Jayrom D. Ramirez has been appointed as the new Regional Pastoral Officer of the Philippine National Police (PNP) MIMAROPA Region, marking a new chapter in his mission of service and ministry.

The San Pablo Seminary Community congratulated Fr. Ramirez, a member of its Class of 2008, on his appointment to the position.

In his new role, Fr. Ramirez will extend his priestly ministry to police personnel, providing spiritual guidance and pastoral support to the men and women serving in the police force.

The seminary community expressed its prayers for his continued wisdom, courage, and grace as he carries out his responsibilities and brings the message of Christ to those called to serve and protect the public.