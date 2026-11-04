IN PHOTOS | To counter the threats of Super El Niño and protect learner nutrition, the Department of Education is intensifying its Gulayan sa Paaralan Program across public schools nationwide. Education Secretary Sonny Angara emphasized that the enhanced initiative focuses on climate-resilient farming, drought-tolerant crops, and modern hydroponics systems to ensure a supply of fresh produce for the School-Based Feeding Program.

The Department of Education (DepEd) is looking to school gardens and agricultural learning programs to help sustain food production amid the threat of prolonged drought and possible food shortages from a strong El Niño, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said Wednesday.

Angara said the department was strengthening its Gulayan sa Paaralan program and highlighting farm schools as potential contributors to food production as the country prepares for drier conditions.

“Handa tayo just in case talagang magkaroon ng drought,” Angara said in a media interview after the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Iloilo Numeracy and Literacy Expo at Punta Villa Resort.

“Tapos yung Gulayan sa Paaralan pinapalakas natin kasi baka makatulong 'yan in case magkaroon ng kakulangan sa pagkain,” he added.

Angara also pointed to the farm schools featured at the expo, saying their agricultural activities could help communities maintain food production.

The preparations come as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that the ongoing El Niño could intensify into a very strong episode before the end of 2026 and persist through the first quarter of 2027, with its effects potentially extending into the first half of next year.

The weather bureau has warned of below-normal rainfall, prolonged dry spells and drought in parts of the country, raising concerns over agricultural production and water availability.

In its November 2026 outlook, PAGASA identified Capiz as among the areas expected to experience drought, while Iloilo was among the provinces forecast to experience a dry spell. Both are in Western Visayas.

In an earlier announcement, Angara said the department was preparing measures to strengthen Gulayan sa Paaralan, including prioritizing crops that can withstand heat and limited water, such as mung beans, okra, malunggay, saluyot, alugbati and sweet potatoes.