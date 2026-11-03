A family from Barangay Ugong, Pasig City lost more than P3 million of their possessions after falling victim to 'dugo dugo' scheme.

This prompted the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) to pursue leads on the unidentified individuals behind the incident.

Based on the initial report, the incident occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, 2 November, inside a residence in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City.

A 43-year-old housemaid was apprehended following the reported loss of several high-value personal belongings in Pasig City on Monday night, 2 November.

According to the housemaid's account, an unidentified female caller impersonated her employer and claimed to have been involved in a vehicular accident requiring urgent medical expenses. The caller allegedly instructed her to surrender the valuables to a purportedly booked Lalamove rider and conceal the transaction from her employer's daughter.

The missing property includes Christian Dior, Omega, and Cartier wristwatches; designer wallets from Chanel, Prada, and Louis Vuitton; a Japanese wallet; gold rings and necklaces; and P50,000 in cash. The total reported value of the unrecovered items is P3,065,000.

The housemaid claimed she subsequently verified the supposed accident and discovered that the emergency had been fabricated.

After seeking assistance from a security officer, she was apprehended and later brought to Pasig City Police Sub-Station 1.

Police immediately initiated follow-up operations and CCTV backtracking to identify and locate the unidentified caller and other possible individuals involved.