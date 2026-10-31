Passenger with outstanding warrant for murder nabbed at Laguindingan airport

Authorities apprehended a 49-year-old male passenger bound for Manila at Laguindingan Airport on Friday, 30 October, by virtue of an outstanding warrant of arrest for murder.

Personnel of Aviation Security Unit 10, in coordination with Regional Intelligence Unit 10 and airport authorities, served the warrant with no bail recommended for the case.

The arrested passenger is now under the custody of AVSEU 10 for documentation and appropriate legal action.