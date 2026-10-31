Passenger with outstanding warrant for murder nabbed at Laguindingan airport
Authorities apprehended a 49-year-old male passenger bound for Manila at Laguindingan Airport on Friday, 30 October, by virtue of an outstanding warrant of arrest for murder.
Personnel of Aviation Security Unit 10, in coordination with Regional Intelligence Unit 10 and airport authorities, served the warrant with no bail recommended for the case.
The arrested passenger is now under the custody of AVSEU 10 for documentation and appropriate legal action.
"With the onset of the holiday season and the expected influx of travelers, we are further intensifying airport security and strengthening the campaign against criminality, including the tracking down and arrest of wanted persons," Aviation Security Group Director Police Brigadier General Dionisio Bartolome Jr. NEIL ALCOBER