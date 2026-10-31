Go urges health preparedness amid amihan, El Niño

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go on Saturday urged health authorities and local governments to strengthen preparations against seasonal illnesses, extreme heat and water shortages as the Philippines enters the northeast monsoon season while facing a strong El Niño phenomenon.

Go called on the Department of Health (DOH), local government units and healthcare facilities to prioritize vulnerable groups, including children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, outdoor workers and people with existing medical conditions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared the onset of the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan, on 27 October following the strengthening of a high-pressure area over East Asia.

The weather bureau said the monsoon would bring cooler temperatures, occasional cold surges and rough sea conditions in the coming months.

However, PAGASA also warned that El Niño could intensify into a very strong episode before the end of 2026, with its effects potentially extending into the first half of 2027.

The phenomenon could weaken the northeast monsoon, resulting in fewer cold surges and warmer-than-usual conditions in some areas.

“Hindi natin dapat hintayin na lumala pa ang sitwasyon bago tayo kumilos. Habang maaga, dapat nakahanda na ang tubig, pagkain, serbisyong pangkalusugan, ayuda at iba pang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan,” Go said.

The senator warned that changing weather conditions could increase health risks, including influenza, common colds and other respiratory illnesses during cooler periods, as well as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke during prolonged heat.

Water shortages and improper water storage could also increase the risk of waterborne diseases and mosquito breeding.

Go urged hospitals, rural health units and barangay health stations to maintain adequate medical supplies, ensure access to safe drinking water and strengthen disease surveillance.

“Dapat maagapan ito sa barangay pa lang. Kailangan may impormasyon ang mga tao kung paano iiwas sa heatstroke, paano ligtas ang tubig na iniinom, at saan lalapit kapag may nararamdaman,” he said.

He also called for closer coordination among the DOH, PAGASA, local health offices and barangay officials to provide timely health advisories and assistance, particularly in low-income communities and geographically isolated areas.

The DOH has begun assessing the preparedness of health facilities for El Niño, including their water and electricity supplies, medical stocks, contingency plans and capacity to respond to heat-related emergencies.

Go said these preparations should extend to community health facilities, which often serve as the first point of contact for patients.

Disaster resilience bill pushed

The senator also renewed his call for the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) to improve government coordination in preparing for and responding to natural disasters and public health emergencies.

Go filed Senate Bill 173, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which seeks to establish a dedicated agency responsible for disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

He said the proposed department could help address the effects of prolonged droughts, water shortages, agricultural disruptions and other emergencies associated with extreme weather.

Go also cited the importance of expanding access to healthcare through Super Health Centers, Malasakit Centers and regional specialty centers.

He principally authored and sponsored Republic Act 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act, and Republic Act 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

“Kapag matindi ang init, kalusugan at kabuhayan ng tao ang unang tinatamaan. Dapat malinaw ang protocol, mabilis ang aksyon, at handa ang ating mga ospital at health workers,” Go said.