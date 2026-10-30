A woman died after being struck by a motorcycle while crossing General Luna Street in Barangay Santa Ana, San Mateo, Rizal, according to an initial police report.

The victim, identified only as alias “Irene,” sustained injuries to her head, legs and hips. Emergency responders administered first aid and transported her to East Avenue Medical Center, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling toward Rodriguez when it hit the pedestrian. Investigators cited alleged speeding in their initial account.

The rider, identified only as alias “Gerald,” 27, also sustained injuries. He received treatment at Ynares Hospital before being brought to the San Mateo Municipal Police Station.