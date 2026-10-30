Man wounded in Morong ‘pen gun’ shooting

A man was wounded after being shot with an improvised firearm known as a “pen gun” during a confrontation in Barangay Maybancal, Morong, Rizal, late October 29, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. in Sitio Talaga. The victim, identified only as alias “Melvin,” sustained a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was taken to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System in Morong.

According to the initial investigation, the victim went to the suspect’s residence and challenged him to come outside. An argument followed, during which the suspect allegedly retrieved the improvised firearm and fired once.

Police identified the suspect only as alias “Nemrad,” reportedly the former partner of the victim’s current partner.

Responding officers arrested the suspect during a pursuit operation.