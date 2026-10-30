Japanese national convicted in 2 undeclared currency cases

A Japanese national was convicted in two separate cases after failing to declare the local and foreign currencies he brought upon his arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

The case began on January 23, 2025, when the said passenger arrived from Nagoya, Japan. During the X-ray screening and physical examination of the passenger's hand-carry baggage, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) discovered USD 53,710, JPY 15.04 million, and P112,000 that were undeclared upon entry into the country.

The total amount of the recovered money was estimated to be approximately P8.23 million based on the prevailing foreign exchange rates at that time.

Also read METRO Japanese fugitives deported Bureau records indicated that both individuals had also overstayed their visitor visas in the Philippines.

Based on his e-Travel declaration, he did not report any local or foreign currency, which became the basis for filing the corresponding criminal charges against him.

On 14 April 2026, the Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 297 convicted the accused for violating Sections 1400 and 1401(e), in relation to Section 117 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), and imposed a fine of P1.5 million.

In a separate case heard by Paday City Regional Trial Court Branch 111, the accused was also found guilty of violating BSP Circular No. 1146, Series of 2022, in relation to Republic Act No. 7653, as amended. Because of this, an additional fine of P1 million was imposed on him in the decision released on 15 September 2026.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of strict compliance with existing rules on carrying and declaring currency to maintain the integrity of the financial system and prevent illegal transactions.