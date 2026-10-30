Golden Haven offers free cremation for infants in Las Piñas

Golden Haven is providing free cremation services for stillborn babies and infants below three months old at its chapels and crematorium in Las Piñas City to help families cope with funeral expenses.

The memorial care provider said the initiative aims to ease the financial burden on grieving parents while ensuring that infants receive dignified memorial services.

“We know that no words can truly ease the pain of losing a child. What we can do is make sure that, during such an incredibly difficult time, families are given the opportunity to say goodbye with dignity, compassion, and respect. This is our way of extending care when families need it most,” said Jocelyn Vivo, head of chapels and crematorium at Golden Haven.

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Apart from free infant cremation services, the company also provides casket donations to families facing financial difficulties through its corporate social responsibility programs.

The assistance is intended for families who demonstrate financial need and have limited resources to cover funeral expenses.

Golden Haven said similar assistance is available through its crematorium operations in Zamboanga, where eligible families may receive casket donations and other forms of memorial support.

“Memorial care is ultimately about people. There are families who come to us at a time when they are grieving and, sometimes, they are also worrying about how they will afford to give their loved one a proper farewell. When we are able to help, we believe we have a responsibility to do so,” Vivo said.

The company said the initiatives form part of its efforts to extend memorial assistance beyond its regular funeral and cremation services.