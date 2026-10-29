Regional most wanted person faces kidnapping for ransom with homicide case

Police arrested a regional most wanted person facing a kidnapping for ransom with homicide case in Taytay, Rizal, on Wednesday, 28 October.

The accused, identified in the police report only as “Raymund,” was apprehended at about 5:30 p.m. along St. Paul Street corner Genesis Street in Barangay San Juan.

Personnel of the Taytay Municipal Police Station’s warrant section led the operation, assisted by provincial intelligence units and the Regional Intelligence Unit 4A’s Rizal team.

The arrest stemmed from a warrant issued on 23 October 2026 by Judge Mario Pocholo Maceda Telan of the Regional Trial Court Branch 142 in Antipolo City under Criminal Case No. 26-93681. No bail was recommended.

Police said the operation was documented using an alternative recording device and the accused was informed of his constitutional rights.