Baguio police seek 1,500 personnel, more stations

Baguio police seek to increase their force from 1,275 to at least 1,500 personnel and expand the city’s 10 police stations to meet growing demands.

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) director Police Col. Nixon Laoyan said the current ratio of uniformed police personnel to the city’s population stands at 1:1,200.

Laoyan said the BCPO would request an increase in personnel to at least 1,500 from the current 1,275.

According to Laoyan, the BCPO has only 10 police stations serving the city’s 128 barangays. He stressed that following Baguio’s reclassification to Class A, the number of personnel and police stations should meet the corresponding requirements.

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Laoyan said the ideal number of stations to serve the city’s growing population is 20. In the meantime, the BCPO is looking into converting existing offices into two additional police stations.

He said a standard police station should have at least 54 personnel.

“Hindi pa kasali diyan ang mobile patrol unit, City mobile police force and traffic police unit,” Laoyan added.

The city police director appealed to individuals and organizations capable of donating land for the construction of additional police stations.