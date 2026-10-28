Advance placement of supplies aims to speed up delivery to communities affected by dry spells

EL NIÑO READINESS. OCD CALABARZON and Quezon PDRRMO personnel pose beside boxes of bottled water prepositioned in Quezon province on 28 October 2026 for communities that may be affected by El Niño.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) CALABARZON prepositioned bottled water at the Quezon Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) on 28 October 2026 as part of preparations for the potential effects of El Niño.

The Quezon PDRRMO received the supplies on behalf of the provincial government, according to OCD CALABARZON.

The agency, led by Regional Director Carlos Eduardo E. Alvarez III, said the initiative aims to ensure the prompt and efficient delivery of clean drinking water to communities that may be affected by dry spells and other climate-related emergencies.

The advance placement of supplies forms part of efforts to strengthen coordination among national agencies, the provincial government and local government units.

OCD CALABARZON said having essential relief supplies readily available would help improve the province’s readiness to respond to water needs during emergencies.