Revisit three acclaimed horror classics from the 1990s at select Robinsons Malls from October 28 to November 3, with tickets priced at ₱200 to ₱250.

Three acclaimed horror films from the 1990s are returning to cinemas through Horrorkada Film Fest, running from 28 October to 3 November at select Robinsons Malls nationwide.

The festival features The Sixth Sense, The Silence of the Lambs, and The People Under the Stairs, giving moviegoers a chance to revisit films that helped shape the horror and thriller genres.

With tickets priced at ₱200 to ₱250, depending on the branch, the screenings offer a chance to experience these films on the big screen, from paranormal encounters and psychological suspense to unsettling mysteries and unexpected twists.

Whether revisiting old favorites or discovering these titles for the first time, moviegoers can enjoy a selection of memorable ’90s horror films with friends and fellow fans.