The Board of Investments (BOI) approved P900.06 billion worth of investments in the first nine months of 2026, bringing the Philippines close to its P1-trillion full-year target with three months remaining.

The January-to-September approvals rose 53.05 percent from the same period last year and reached 90 percent of the annual goal, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The 207 approved projects are expected to generate 21,524 jobs. September alone accounted for P278.21 billion in approvals, nearly five times the P56.49 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The latest monthly figure marked a 392.5 percent increase across 27 projects expected to create at least 2,068 jobs.

Trade Secretary and BOI Chair Cristina Roque attributed the investment growth to reforms aimed at improving the country’s business environment.

“The surge in investment approvals recorded during the first nine months of 2026 reflects growing investor interest in the Philippines as a premier destination for growth and expansion,” Roque said.

The electricity, gas, steam and air-conditioning supply industry accounted for the largest share of approved investments at P740.14 billion, or 82.23 percent of the total.

This represented a 75.2 percent increase from P422.34 billion a year earlier, driven by major hydropower, wind, solar and other energy projects.

Other leading sectors included real estate, with P46.66 billion; transportation and storage, P36.47 billion; information and communication, P18.36 billion; and manufacturing, P14.86 billion. Investments in information and communication increased 96.47 percent year on year.

Domestic investors accounted for P808.96 billion, or 89.88 percent of total approvals, up 60.5 percent from the previous year.

Foreign investment commitments reached P90.40 billion, led by Singapore at P42.71 billion, followed by South Korea at P27.44 billion.

Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo said the agency would continue promoting the Philippines as an investment destination in the final quarter.