A waste-to-energy power plant worth up to P3.2 billion is being proposed in Pangasinan, potentially adding 12 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the Luzon grid while reducing the volume of municipal waste sent to landfills.

The proposed facility in Urdaneta City is designed to process at least 650 tons of municipal solid waste and refuse-derived fuel daily, with commercial operations targeted to begin in the second quarter of 2030.

Based on the project description submitted by North Maharlika Energy Corp. (NMEC) for environmental scoping, the 12-MW Pangasinan Waste-to-Energy Power Plant Project will require an estimated investment of P2.5 billion to P3.2 billion and have a target operating life of 25 years.

The facility will occupy approximately 3.69 hectares across Barangays Nancayasan and Santo Domingo along Urdaneta Bypass Road.

It will use advanced thermal combustion technology to convert municipal waste into electricity, providing a continuous source of power while helping address mounting solid waste management challenges in Pangasinan.

“The Province of Pangasinan and Urdaneta City face mounting solid waste management challenges due to rapid urbanization, shrinking landfill capacity, and the risks of leachate contamination from open waste facilities,” the project description read.

The proposed plant is expected to draw waste feedstock from Urdaneta City and surrounding local government units, potentially easing pressure on existing landfills.

The development will include a 12-MW steam turbine generator, an incineration boiler, waste processing warehouses, fuel storage facilities, and pollution control systems.

Construction is expected to generate 350 to 500 jobs during peak development, while plant operations could support 80 to 120 permanent positions, with priority given to local workers.

Under the proposed timetable, environmental permitting and design activities are scheduled through the first quarter of 2027, followed by site preparation in the second and third quarters.

Civil construction is targeted to begin in the fourth quarter of 2027 and continue until the fourth quarter of 2028.

Equipment installation is scheduled for 2029, followed by commissioning and grid synchronization through the first quarter of 2030.

The project remains in the environmental scoping stage and will require further environmental assessments and regulatory approvals before construction can proceed.

Preliminary assessments have identified potential concerns involving air emissions, groundwater use, ash disposal, noise and truck traffic.

Proposed safeguards include emissions monitoring systems, pollution control equipment, wastewater management measures and traffic management plans.

Consultations with local officials, residents and businesses have also been initiated as part of the environmental assessment process.