DOST-PAGASA breaks ground for Doppler radar station in Bataan

The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) and Bataan Peninsula State University (BPSU) broke ground for the Bataan Abucay Doppler Weather Radar Station on 27 October 2026 in Abucay, Bataan.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked a milestone in strengthening disaster resilience and improving weather forecasting in the province.

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr., National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Undersecretary Harold N. Cabreros, Undersecretary Sancho A. Mabborang, Undersecretary Maridon O. Sahagun, DOST Region III Director Dr. Julius Caesar V. Sicat, BPSU Abucay Campus representative Dr. Valdez, BPSU President Dr. Ruby B. Santos-Matibag, and Abucay Mayor Erik Martel led the ceremony.

The state-of-the-art facility will house an S-band magnetron-type dual-polarization Doppler weather radar. Designed to address localized monitoring gaps, particularly in tracking convective storms and microscale rainbands, the system will provide real-time data on precipitation volume, wind velocity and storm tracks across Bataan and Western Luzon.

Bridging science, lives and livelihoods

Speaking at the ceremony, Solidum emphasized the agency’s commitment to translating scientific data into actionable measures that protect people and economic assets.

"Protecting lives will always be our highest priority. But true resilience means protecting livelihoods as well: the crops our farmers work tirelessly to cultivate, the small businesses sustaining families, and the infrastructure needed to rebuild after a storm. Better information gives local leaders and families the power to take preventive action and minimize losses before disaster strikes," Solidum said.

He also highlighted the importance of impact-based forecasting, which enables local governments, institutions and individuals to understand the potential consequences of weather events and take timely protective measures.

DOST-PAGASA Administrator Dr. Nathaniel T. Servando underscored the operational value of expanding weather observation systems.

"The ultimate purpose of investing in observation systems such as the Abucay Doppler Radar Station is to improve forecasts and warnings, strengthen the understanding of severe weather, and provide information that can support timely decisions—from national agencies and local governments to emergency managers, responders, and communities," Servando said.

Beyond upgrading technical infrastructure, the Abucay facility is expected to improve communication among disaster risk reduction and management practitioners, local media and vulnerable communities. Access to localized radar data will help stakeholders interpret warnings more quickly and respond to emergencies promptly.

The project also highlights the partnership between DOST-PAGASA and the academic sector. Once operational, the station will serve as a research resource for BPSU engineering and environmental science students, providing access to real-time radar data and supporting scientific innovation in the region.