DHSUD, shelter agencies hear urban poor groups’ housing concerns

The DHSUD, NHA and SHFC met with urban poor leaders to discuss housing and relocation concerns, with Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling pledging clear updates within two weeks.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), together with the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), held a dialogue with urban poor groups on Monday to address housing concerns, following a rally outside the DHSUD central office.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling presided over the meeting at the NHA boardroom, where member-organizations of the Urban Poor Action Committee (UPAC), led by Alice Murphy, raised issues affecting their respective communities.

Also present were NHA General Manager Joeben Tai, SHFC President Federico Laxa and Senior Undersecretary Eduardo Robles Jr., along with officials from the Offices of the Executive Secretary and Cabinet Secretary.

The dialogue provided urban poor leaders an opportunity to present grievances, seek clarification on pending concerns and discuss possible solutions with the government agencies responsible for addressing them.

Among the issues raised were concerns involving areas covered by presidential proclamations and problems affecting government relocation projects. Some matters require verification and coordination with government agencies beyond the DHSUD.

Aliling said direct consultations would help affected residents obtain accurate information about their concerns and the status of pending cases.

“Kaya po tayo nag-uusap ngayon ay upang lutasin natin ang inyong mga hinaing sa tama at maayos na paraan...kasama po kayo sa proseso, pagtulungan natin ito,” Aliling said.

He also cited efforts to resume initiatives involving presidential proclamations and the Community Mortgage Program (CMP), which he said had been stalled for three years.

“Noong ako ay na-appoint last year, ako ang nagbukas niyan. Ako ang nagsabing tuloy natin yang Presidential Proclamations tsaka CMP (community mortgage program)...tatlong taon nakahinto yan...kaya tayo nandito ngayon para maghanap ng solusyon...kaya ko kayo kinakausap ngayon para pakinggan kayo, marinig ang inyong mga hinaing at lalagyan ng solusyon,” Aliling said.

The DHSUD chief committed to providing the groups with clear updates within two weeks, saying the concerns raised during the meeting would be reviewed individually.

“Yung mga narinig namin sa inyo ngayon, lahat yan iisa-isahin natin. Bigyan niyo kami ng dalawang linggo. Bawat isang item na yan, sasagutin natin... Kasama kayo sa proseso, kasama tayong lahat sa proseso... Bigyan niyo lang kami ng dalawang linggo. Lahat ng binanggit ninyo ngayong meeting na 'to, makukuha ninyo yung totoo at malinaw na status,” he said.

Murphy thanked Aliling for meeting with the group and stressed the need for concrete progress in communities such as Parola and Baseco, particularly regarding requests for certificates of entitlement that could help residents pursue improvements in their settlements.

“Maraming salamat po sa pagbibigay ng panahon na kausapin kami... Natutuwa po kami na simula po nang dumating kayo, tinanggap niyo po ang mga grupo namin,” Murphy said.