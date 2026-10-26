Sandiganbayan allows DOH witnesses to testify in Duque, Lao graft trial

The Sandiganbayan allows two DOH witnesses to testify in the graft trial of former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and former DBM undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao over an alleged P41-billion fund transfer.

The Sandiganbayan First Division on Monday allowed state prosecutors to present witnesses from the Department of Health (DOH) in the graft trial of former Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and former Department of Budget and Management (DBM) Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao.

Prosecutors called Dawnavi Lae Lacsado and Abegal Conchada, secretariat members of the DOH’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan (COVAC), to testify on how the agency procured equipment during the pandemic.

Duque’s lawyers objected to the presentation of Lacsado and Conchada, arguing that their testimonies were similar to those of previous witnesses called during the trial.

Atty. Alexandra Sugay argued that presenting similar testimonies could prejudice her client’s right to the speedy disposition of the case.

Sugay also noted that the defense had received a copy of the compliance document, which outlined the purpose of presenting a witness, only on the morning of the hearing.

The prosecution countered that it had furnished the court and the defense with a copy of the document on 19 October.

Despite the submitted compliance, First Division chairperson Associate Justice Maria Theresa Mendoza-Arcega pointed out that prosecutors had listed 54 witnesses without specifying the purpose of their testimonies.

In view of the deficiency, Mendoza-Arcega gave the defense five days to submit its compliance and indicate the purpose of presenting its remaining witnesses, including Lacsado and Conchada.

After considering the arguments of both parties, the court allowed the witnesses to testify on matters related to the alleged illegal transfer of P41 billion from the DOH to the Procurement Service of the DBM (PS-DBM) at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During cross-examination by defense lawyers, both witnesses admitted that they had no personal knowledge of matters concerning the transfer of funds.

Conchada told the court that procurement operations at the time were difficult because personnel were forced to use online platforms. She said the agency implemented a skeletal workforce arrangement, with only the bank secretariat working on-site.

It was also established that neither DOH official had personal knowledge of Lao’s alleged involvement in the transfer.

The court scheduled the next hearings in the graft case for 9 and 23 November and 28 January 2027.