P1.6M drugs seized in Bataan

Some P1,676,676.00-worth of suspected shabu were seized by authorities during separate law enforcement operations across the province of Bataan on 24 October 2026.

According to Bataan Police Provincial Office (BPPO) Provincial Director Police Col. Marites A. Salvadora, the operation also led to the arrest of two drug susoects, including one newly identified High-Value Individual (HVI).

Based on the reports submitted to Salvadora, operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU) of Balanga City Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation in Balanga City, resulting in the arrest of a newly identified HVI and the confiscation of 220.2 grams of suspected shabu with a Standard Drug Price (SDP) of P1,497,360.00.

Meanwhile, operatives of the SDEU of Dinalupihan MPS arrested another drug suspect in a separate buy-bust operation in Dinalupihan, Bataan, and seized 26.37 grams of suspected shabu valued at Php 179,316.00, along with one blue Techno Spark Android phone, one blue Honda TMX 155 motorcycle with sidecar, one empty red Carnival cigarette pack, and one pc. scissor.

The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.