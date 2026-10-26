Man arrested for allegedly stealing church donations in Vigan City

Police arrested a construction worker after he was allegedly caught stealing church donations worth P23,884 from the Saint Paul Metropolitan Cathedral in Vigan City early Sunday, October 25.

Personnel of the Vigan City Police Station responded at around 5:20 a.m. after receiving a report from a concerned citizen who spotted a man sitting on a window at the front portion of the cathedral near the statue of Saint Paul.

The man was reportedly carrying a plastic bag and wearing a backpack when police arrived and apprehended him.

According to the police, officers recovered envelopes containing church donations in various denominations totaling P23,884 from the suspect’s bag.

Also recovered were a bolt cutter, four damaged padlocks, three pairs of steel pliers, a steel-cutting saw, two microphones, a small circular mirror and a cellular phone.

The police report also listed the suspect’s personal belongings, a piece of clothing and a motorcycle among the items recovered.

The suspect and the recovered items were brought to the Vigan City Police Station for documentation and proper disposition. Police said charges were being prepared against him under existing laws.

The Vigan police urged the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious individuals or activities to authorities to help prevent and resolve criminal incidents.