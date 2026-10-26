DND mourns 4 pilots killed in Batangas crash

The Department of National Defense (DND) on Monday mourned the deaths of four Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots in an SF-260 aircraft accident during a training flight in Batangas over the weekend.

"The Department of National Defense mourns the tragic loss of four Philippine Air Force pilots in the SF-260 aircraft accident in Batangas. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their grieving families, loved ones, friends, and fellow airmen and women who share in this profound loss. Their service and sacrifice for the nation will not be forgotten," the DND said in a statement sent to the Daily Tribune.

The department said an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident, determine its causes and identify possible safety lapses requiring corrective action.

"The DND remains committed to transparency, accountability, and ensuring the safety of our personnel," it added.

PAF, Army complete joint exercise

Meanwhile, the PAF and Philippine Army (PA) completed the field training phase of their Interoperability Exercise (IOX) 05-2026 on Oct. 23, followed by a culmination ceremony in Antique on Oct. 24.

The exercise involved air and ground training activities aimed at strengthening coordination and interoperability between the two military services.

Activities included casualty evacuation, personnel insertion and extraction, water search and rescue, and combat search and rescue, integrating PAF air support with Army ground operations.

Partner government agencies and local stakeholders also supported the exercise, highlighting the role of interagency cooperation in military training and mission readiness.