DLSU Manila probes bomb threat sent via email

Police are verifying a bomb threat sent via email to De La Salle University (DLSU) Manila along Taft Avenue in Malate, Manila, on Monday noon, prompting the university to suspend afternoon classes and order the campus evacuated.

University officials immediately issued an advisory and coordinated with the police following the reported threat.

Reports reaching Camp Crame said Malate Police Station 9 of the Manila Police District (MPD) received the report from university security guards at around 12:40 p.m.

Jose Billy Aguirre of the university’s Director of Security Office and Colin Papa, DLSU’s security assistant director, informed police that an alleged bomb threat had been received via email.

Security officials said faculty members of DLSU’s Brother Andrew College of Education (BAGCED) received an email containing the alleged threat, the nature of which was not disclosed.

Police Staff Master Sergeant Jose Asaytuno Jr., the duty investigator, was directed by Police Lieutenant Colonel Norman Patnaan, the station commander, to conduct a preliminary investigation and assess the threat’s credibility and urgency.

Initial investigation showed that Philip Rentillo, BAGCED associate dean, was the direct recipient of the email and subsequently relayed it to DLSU security personnel.

In response, a police mobile unit, MC 177, manned by Police Executive Master Sergeant Alarkon, Police Staff Sergeant Noe, Patrolman Domingo and Patrolman Pelonio, was deployed in front of DLSU Gate 1 to establish police presence as a precautionary measure.

At around 1 p.m., DLSU Senior Vice President Kai Shan Fernandez announced that all students, faculty members and staff were being asked to vacate the campus as soon as possible.

The alleged threat was sent from the email address traknisky@photo.com to BAGCED faculty members.

Patnaan coordinated with the MPD Anti-Cybercrime Team for technical assistance in investigating the email.

At approximately 2 p.m., personnel from the MPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal/K9 unit, led by Police Staff Sergeant Ma. Thelma Elgera and Police Corporal Christopher Diamzon, began a thorough assessment of the threat and a sweep of the university premises as a preventive measure.