Angara: DepEd cannot control students' social media use at home

Education Secretary Sonny Angara has urged parents to help regulate their children's social media use, saying the Department of Education (DepEd) cannot enforce restrictions on students once they leave school.

Angara said DepEd prohibits students from using social media applications on school premises but has no control over their online activities at home.

“Sa amin, hindi namin makontrol lahat. So pinagbabawal namin yung paggamit ng mga apps na yun sa loob ng paaralan. Pero paglabas ng paaralan, pag nasa kanya-kanyang bahay na, hindi namin makontrol siyempre,” Angara told reporters during the Philippine Conference on Children and Media.

He said DepEd welcomed proposed legislation restricting minors' access to social media, citing the risks of prolonged exposure to digital platforms, including depression and anxiety.

Angara said the department was also involving parents through its Kaagapay program, which brings families and schools together to discuss responsible social media use and the dangers of excessive screen exposure.

“Sa paaralan pa lang, nakikipag-usap na sa mga magulang ano yung tamang paggamit ng social media, ano yung dangers ng overexposure sa social media,” he said.

He urged families to limit cellphone use during shared activities, particularly mealtimes, and encourage face-to-face conversations.

He also warned that children's exposure to negative influences could have serious consequences, citing mental health disorders, depression and suicide.