PlayTime Entertainment is expanding its market reach through partnerships with major film festivals and award-giving bodies to attract more audiences and strengthen its presence in the entertainment industry.

The company said Sunday it partnered with the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) and the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) to expand its brand visibility and create more opportunities for digital marketing and audience engagement.

PlayTime Entertainment President Roy Alcid said the partnerships are part of the company’s strategy to build stronger ties with industry players and reach more consumers.

“They also create opportunities for PlayTime Entertainment to explore measures that will bring deep connections among entertainment content, digital platforms, and consumer participation,” Alcid said.

Under its agreement with the MMFF, PlayTime Entertainment will serve as the official entertainment partner of the festival’s 52nd edition this year.

The company also renewed its partnership with the PMPC for the 42nd Star Awards for Movies, strengthening its involvement in local film and entertainment events.

Representatives of PlayTime Entertainment and PMPC, including Alcid and PMPC President Fernan De Guzman, signed the agreement on 1 October.

PlayTime Entertainment said the partnerships would help support marketing initiatives and strengthen its relationships with industry stakeholders as more audiences shift toward digital platforms.

The company has also been expanding its activities in live music, fashion, digital sports, and original programming to reach a wider audience.