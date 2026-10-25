JSCC, Ombudsman to strengthen anti-corruption drive

The Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) will strengthen its efforts to promote public accountability and fight corruption, with the Office of the Ombudsman joining its inter-agency partnership.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed by the JSCC and the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday, 26 October, at the Supreme Court in Manila to strengthen cooperation in administering justice, promoting public accountability, and combating corruption.

The agreement also seeks to improve collaboration through joint capacity-building initiatives for justice sector stakeholders.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla will join Supreme Court justices, JSCC technical working group chairpersons and vice chairpersons, Department of Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez, a representative of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, and other government officials at the signing.

The JSCC is composed of the Supreme Court, the DOJ, and the DILG. It was established through a joint declaration on 30 April 2010.