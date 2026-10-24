From the healing of the blind, the leper, and the paralyzed, the Almighty One has moved; He has overcome the bondage that crippled people for many years. Such gospel passed through many generations and spread throughout the world, until they reached the beautiful islands of the Philippines—a country so Christian, a nation of believers in miracles... and thus, of the "miracult."

From great floods to holy water, current political theater hides behind flood control projects, where its ghosts are colder than the sweat of minimum wage earners and scarier than the screams of families whose properties were washed away by tropical cyclones.

Now, in the middle of corruption scandal is former DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, energetically driving golf balls across tiny green grasses. Wow! Sana all! Hayahay!

From a secretary in the middle of a newly sprouted scandal saying he would not resign via livestream—only to step down a day later—to a co-accused whose props were iconically nostalgic, to an 81-year-old fitness advocate.

People are furious. Where is the wheelchair? Where is the seemingly frail old man who cannot even attend his own arraignment before the Sandiganbayan?

It’s the same old political miracle that would make even Ishmael Bernal and Nora Aunor wonder how it's done.

But nothing is impossible through salvation.

Through the power of Jesus (or perhaps Crispin Remulla), his alleged sins of graft and plunder have been taken away. The old has gone, and the new has come.

Truly, investigations are still ongoing, and it takes so much time to squeeze the truth out of these corruption cases. He has indeed the right to live and the right to be healthy, but the viral video tells a clear story—people are deeply hurt. People are tired of theatrics.

He failed his people. He failed as the head of the department supposed to protect citizens through harsh calamities. He volunteered as a state witness because he knows significant details, yet not a single apology or glimpse of remorse was expressed. Everything is for self-gain.

It’s traumatic being a Filipino now. No wonder young people do not want to have children anymore—not in this country.