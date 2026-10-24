TESDA chief denies allocating P5-M fund to Lacson

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Kiko Benitez said he did not authorize anyone to offer any allocation or one amounting to P5 million to Senator Panfilo Lacson.

"We thank the Senator for promptly informing us of these misrepresentations. We welcome the opportunity to get to the bottom of this matter and fully support efforts to establish the facts," Benitez said in a statement.

Lacson said that he rejected an alleged P5 million allocation fund offer from TESDA, which he said was made through his Senate staff earlier this week.

"Senator Ping is an admirable advocate for good governance, transparency, and accountability—thrusts that this Office shares without reservation," Benitez added.

Benitez said that any improper offer, allocation, or solicitation in TESDA funds, or any other unauthorized arrangement, involving any legislator is contrary to this office's directives.

Benitez said he already instructed to conduct an investigation regarding this matter.

"An immediate internal investigation has been ordered to determine the truth, identify those responsible for any unauthorized actions or misrepresentations, and apply appropriate administrative and, if warranted, criminal cases," Benitez said.