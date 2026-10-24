NAPOLCOM backs raising police retirement age to 57

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has expressed support for a proposal to raise the compulsory retirement age of uniformed personnel from 56 to 57, citing the value of experience and institutional knowledge in strengthening the country's uniformed services.

NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan said the commission recognizes that experienced personnel contribute valuable knowledge, leadership and practical skills gained through years of public service.

Retaining their expertise could help sustain organizational continuity and provide opportunities for senior personnel to guide and mentor younger officers, he said.

Calinisan emphasized that any extension of the compulsory retirement age must be accompanied by appropriate health assessments, physical fitness standards and personnel welfare measures.

He said the ability to continue serving effectively must remain a priority, alongside recognition of experience and years of dedicated service.

For NAPOLCOM, the proposed measure should strike a balance between maximizing the expertise of seasoned personnel and ensuring that their health, fitness and well-being are protected.

The commission maintained that a stronger uniformed service depends not only on experience but also on the readiness and capability of personnel entrusted with public safety.

Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, filed Senate Bill No. 2395 in August to raise the compulsory retirement age of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel to 57.

The bill would allow personnel with less than a year remaining in service upon the measure's effectivity to retire at 56.

Senate Bill No. 2396 proposes the same adjustment for personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

During the October 23 hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, lawmakers discussed the proposed measures in relation to personnel management and the continued effectiveness of the PNP, BFP and BJMP.

Representatives of the three uniformed services and NAPOLCOM expressed full support for the proposals during the hearing, while the Civil Service Commission said it was generally supportive.

The agencies cited the opportunity to retain personnel with valuable experience and institutional knowledge while giving their leadership more time to implement planned reforms.

The PNP also said the proposal would align its retirement policy with that of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which has a compulsory retirement age of 57.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), meanwhile, deferred to Congress on the measures while finalizing its position paper.